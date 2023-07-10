SeñalesSecciones
Pejman Alanjari

Market Newbie Small Accounts

Pejman Alanjari
8 comentarios
Fiabilidad
118 semanas
1 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 9%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 101
Transacciones Rentables:
750 (68.11%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
351 (31.88%)
Mejor transacción:
24.91 USD
Peor transacción:
-98.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 793.52 USD (149 776 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 517.75 USD (165 719 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
32 (38.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
73.46 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
46.11%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.54%
Último trade:
32 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.70
Transacciones Largas:
515 (46.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
586 (53.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.18
Beneficio Esperado:
0.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.39 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.32 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
42 (-199.20 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-199.20 USD (42)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Pronóstico anual:
0.75%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
396.05 USD (12.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.29% (392.37 USD)
De fondos:
16.29% (240.82 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZD 397
NZDCAD 306
AUDCAD 288
AUDCHF 24
NZDCHF 17
EURJPY 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 9
GBPCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
EURGBP 4
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 3
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZD -109
NZDCAD 133
AUDCAD 177
AUDCHF 11
NZDCHF 6
EURJPY 23
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF -6
GBPCAD 7
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 2
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 1
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 5
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZD -34K
NZDCAD 6.4K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDCHF -70
NZDCHF -107
EURJPY 821
NZDJPY -1.4K
CADCHF -1.3K
GBPCAD 1.1K
AUDJPY -204
EURGBP 83
NZDUSD 55
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 296
EURUSD -33
GBPUSD 163
EURNZD 219
EURCHF 241
USDCHF 70
EURCAD 133
XAUUSD 103
CADJPY 32
AUDUSD 29
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +24.91 USD
Peor transacción: -99 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 42
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -199.20 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.04 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.04 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.06 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.10 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 123
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.11 × 79
Afterprime-Live AP
0.17 × 5295
Axi-US05-Live
0.18 × 120
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.21 × 19
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.29 × 38
otros 42...
This signal is suitable for small capital growth. People with micro and mini accounts ($500 to $2000) can subscribe to this signal and grow their investment in time. As time goes by, you can slowly add money to further accelerate your growth. The DD is very small and limited to no more than 20% at extreme times. WE HAVE A HARD STOP LOSS AT 20% DRAWDOWN. At no point in time, you will lose more than 20% of your capital.


Combination of Algo and manual trading (mostly algo), suggesting to use 90% deposit loading. Use 1:200 leverage at the very least. The return could go as high 200% annually but we target only 60% annual profit to be realistic. We have recently taken steps to make this signal safer but less profitable. I recommend start with at least $2000 to cover your subscriptions costs plus server. 


I have 10+ years experience trading and I know market could go very violent at times. So please be patient and lets hunt good opportunities. Frequent trading does not mean always winning. Lets make reasonable profit guys!

Evaluación media:
amkian
191
amkian 2023.07.10 02:09 
 

After 16-18 month of being subscriber to two of Market Newbie signals (last 12 month on small account) here is my fair review:

Responsiveness: Yes, you will get answer very quickly

Customer Support : Pretty good.

Performance: kind of average and depends on your luck. the pattern for me was 3-4 month with 0% to 5% profit and one month with big loss up to 20% . I started with 6x equity of signal minimum balance,

to make my profit 6x and losses 6x also. after couple of month I reduced the risk by lowering my equity x2.5 of singnal minimum equity ( $2400)

still barely can make profit to pay for Subscription+VPS fee. (30USD+15USD).

Transparency:

Low. all you can hear from provider is how much profit they are making monthly, overall, whereas in real-life, losses will be carry over to next month and month , ( I had losses from 14 month ago, which the swap only was reached to -$150) and they call it potential for profit !!). I have started to trade on my own for past few month and compare result with the signal. maybe I was lucky but my performance was way better and not paying $30 for signal. Also If I have left my money at bank with Term Deposit I would have more revenue. ( honestly)

In conclusion: Do your own research, Don't be tricked by profit only reports, don't invest more than you can afford to lose, at the end you will be responsible for the risk you take. with bank 5-6% annual interest you may make more money than this signal.

treeace
1630
treeace 2022.12.01 12:27  (modificado 2022.12.01 13:34) 
 

Do not take positions rashly during sharp declines. Please trade with caution.

dsuslov
576
dsuslov 2022.10.28 14:33 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario de valoración

Reza Amizadeh
563
Reza Amizadeh 2022.09.01 00:47 
 

I am so happy that know Mr. Pejman for a long period of time. He and his team are so reliable. Highly recommend him for trading.

During these crazy market he is giving profit to me almost everyday.

Thank you again

Meh HOP
300
Meh HOP 2022.08.02 19:03 
 

this guy is very smart man. this team know what they are wanna do.This is the third month in a row that I have been profitable

Tayebe Radfar
1340
Tayebe Radfar 2022.05.04 03:05 
 

Market Newbie has returned consistent profit monthly to me. That is what I want from a signal. Reliability and consistency. It has been 3 months so far and it has been consistent. Hopefully this continues.

Hady Makhmalbaf
820
Hady Makhmalbaf 2022.04.15 23:27 
 

A 5 star signal so far! Pejman is a smart and conservative trader. He keeps the DD under an acceptable level and uses his well-honed code efficiently. I understand he does not do random trades and sits back until he sees an opportunity. This is great, but I wish he could trade more often. There are times that account remains inactive for a while. Nonetheless, almost always, when he does trade, it ends up being fruitful! With more consistent trading pattern, I'm sure the subscribers of this signal can pass 50 in the next few month and 100 by the end of 2022 (currently 16 subs as I'm writing this).

Would like to thank him and his team for this signal and ask for more frequent trades!

Mannan Sahebi
387
Mannan Sahebi 2022.03.31 01:57 
 

Absolutely reliable team. know what they are doing. So trustworthy. Stable and continuous profit everyday. Awesome customer service. Highly recommended.

2026.01.17 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 23:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 22:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 04:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Copiar

