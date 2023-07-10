- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|397
|NZDCAD
|306
|AUDCAD
|288
|AUDCHF
|24
|NZDCHF
|17
|EURJPY
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|CADCHF
|9
|GBPCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDNZD
|-109
|NZDCAD
|133
|AUDCAD
|177
|AUDCHF
|11
|NZDCHF
|6
|EURJPY
|23
|NZDJPY
|6
|CADCHF
|-6
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|11
|EURAUD
|2
|EURUSD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|5
|XAUUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDNZD
|-34K
|NZDCAD
|6.4K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|AUDCHF
|-70
|NZDCHF
|-107
|EURJPY
|821
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|CADCHF
|-1.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|-204
|EURGBP
|83
|NZDUSD
|55
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|296
|EURUSD
|-33
|GBPUSD
|163
|EURNZD
|219
|EURCHF
|241
|USDCHF
|70
|EURCAD
|133
|XAUUSD
|103
|CADJPY
|32
|AUDUSD
|29
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.04 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.04 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.06 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.10 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.11 × 123
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.11 × 79
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.17 × 5295
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.18 × 120
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.21 × 19
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.29 × 38
This signal is suitable for small capital growth. People with micro and mini accounts ($500 to $2000) can subscribe to this signal and grow their investment in time. As time goes by, you can slowly add money to further accelerate your growth. The DD is very small and limited to no more than 20% at extreme times. WE HAVE A HARD STOP LOSS AT 20% DRAWDOWN. At no point in time, you will lose more than 20% of your capital.
Combination of Algo and manual trading (mostly algo), suggesting to use 90% deposit loading. Use 1:200 leverage at the very least. The return could go as high 200% annually but we target only 60% annual profit to be realistic. We have recently taken steps to make this signal safer but less profitable. I recommend start with at least $2000 to cover your subscriptions costs plus server.
I have 10+ years experience trading and I know market could go very violent at times. So please be patient and lets hunt good opportunities. Frequent trading does not mean always winning. Lets make reasonable profit guys!
USD
USD
USD
After 16-18 month of being subscriber to two of Market Newbie signals (last 12 month on small account) here is my fair review:
Responsiveness: Yes, you will get answer very quickly
Customer Support : Pretty good.
Performance: kind of average and depends on your luck. the pattern for me was 3-4 month with 0% to 5% profit and one month with big loss up to 20% . I started with 6x equity of signal minimum balance,
to make my profit 6x and losses 6x also. after couple of month I reduced the risk by lowering my equity x2.5 of singnal minimum equity ( $2400)
still barely can make profit to pay for Subscription+VPS fee. (30USD+15USD).
Transparency:
Low. all you can hear from provider is how much profit they are making monthly, overall, whereas in real-life, losses will be carry over to next month and month , ( I had losses from 14 month ago, which the swap only was reached to -$150) and they call it potential for profit !!). I have started to trade on my own for past few month and compare result with the signal. maybe I was lucky but my performance was way better and not paying $30 for signal. Also If I have left my money at bank with Term Deposit I would have more revenue. ( honestly)
In conclusion: Do your own research, Don't be tricked by profit only reports, don't invest more than you can afford to lose, at the end you will be responsible for the risk you take. with bank 5-6% annual interest you may make more money than this signal.
Do not take positions rashly during sharp declines. Please trade with caution.
Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação
I am so happy that know Mr. Pejman for a long period of time. He and his team are so reliable. Highly recommend him for trading.
During these crazy market he is giving profit to me almost everyday.
Thank you again
this guy is very smart man. this team know what they are wanna do.This is the third month in a row that I have been profitable
Market Newbie has returned consistent profit monthly to me. That is what I want from a signal. Reliability and consistency. It has been 3 months so far and it has been consistent. Hopefully this continues.
A 5 star signal so far! Pejman is a smart and conservative trader. He keeps the DD under an acceptable level and uses his well-honed code efficiently. I understand he does not do random trades and sits back until he sees an opportunity. This is great, but I wish he could trade more often. There are times that account remains inactive for a while. Nonetheless, almost always, when he does trade, it ends up being fruitful! With more consistent trading pattern, I'm sure the subscribers of this signal can pass 50 in the next few month and 100 by the end of 2022 (currently 16 subs as I'm writing this).
Would like to thank him and his team for this signal and ask for more frequent trades!
Absolutely reliable team. know what they are doing. So trustworthy. Stable and continuous profit everyday. Awesome customer service. Highly recommended.