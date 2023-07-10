信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Market Newbie Small Accounts
Pejman Alanjari

Market Newbie Small Accounts

Pejman Alanjari
8条评论
可靠性
118
1 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 9%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 101
盈利交易:
750 (68.11%)
亏损交易:
351 (31.88%)
最好交易:
24.91 USD
最差交易:
-98.55 USD
毛利:
1 793.52 USD (149 776 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 517.75 USD (165 719 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (38.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
73.46 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
46.11%
最大入金加载:
23.54%
最近交易:
32 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
0.70
长期交易:
515 (46.78%)
短期交易:
586 (53.22%)
利润因子:
1.18
预期回报:
0.25 USD
平均利润:
2.39 USD
平均损失:
-4.32 USD
最大连续失误:
42 (-199.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-199.20 USD (42)
每月增长:
0.00%
年度预测:
0.75%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
396.05 USD (12.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.29% (392.37 USD)
净值:
16.29% (240.82 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 397
NZDCAD 306
AUDCAD 288
AUDCHF 24
NZDCHF 17
EURJPY 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 9
GBPCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
EURGBP 4
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 3
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD -109
NZDCAD 133
AUDCAD 177
AUDCHF 11
NZDCHF 6
EURJPY 23
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF -6
GBPCAD 7
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 2
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 1
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 5
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD -34K
NZDCAD 6.4K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDCHF -70
NZDCHF -107
EURJPY 821
NZDJPY -1.4K
CADCHF -1.3K
GBPCAD 1.1K
AUDJPY -204
EURGBP 83
NZDUSD 55
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 296
EURUSD -33
GBPUSD 163
EURNZD 219
EURCHF 241
USDCHF 70
EURCAD 133
XAUUSD 103
CADJPY 32
AUDUSD 29
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.91 USD
最差交易: -99 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 42
最大连续盈利: +38.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -199.20 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.04 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.04 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.06 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.10 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 123
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.11 × 79
Afterprime-Live AP
0.17 × 5295
Axi-US05-Live
0.18 × 120
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.21 × 19
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.29 × 38
42 更多...
This signal is suitable for small capital growth. People with micro and mini accounts ($500 to $2000) can subscribe to this signal and grow their investment in time. As time goes by, you can slowly add money to further accelerate your growth. The DD is very small and limited to no more than 20% at extreme times. WE HAVE A HARD STOP LOSS AT 20% DRAWDOWN. At no point in time, you will lose more than 20% of your capital.


Combination of Algo and manual trading (mostly algo), suggesting to use 90% deposit loading. Use 1:200 leverage at the very least. The return could go as high 200% annually but we target only 60% annual profit to be realistic. We have recently taken steps to make this signal safer but less profitable. I recommend start with at least $2000 to cover your subscriptions costs plus server. 


I have 10+ years experience trading and I know market could go very violent at times. So please be patient and lets hunt good opportunities. Frequent trading does not mean always winning. Lets make reasonable profit guys!

平均等级:
amkian
191
amkian 2023.07.10 02:09 
 

After 16-18 month of being subscriber to two of Market Newbie signals (last 12 month on small account) here is my fair review:

Responsiveness: Yes, you will get answer very quickly

Customer Support : Pretty good.

Performance: kind of average and depends on your luck. the pattern for me was 3-4 month with 0% to 5% profit and one month with big loss up to 20% . I started with 6x equity of signal minimum balance,

to make my profit 6x and losses 6x also. after couple of month I reduced the risk by lowering my equity x2.5 of singnal minimum equity ( $2400)

still barely can make profit to pay for Subscription+VPS fee. (30USD+15USD).

Transparency:

Low. all you can hear from provider is how much profit they are making monthly, overall, whereas in real-life, losses will be carry over to next month and month , ( I had losses from 14 month ago, which the swap only was reached to -$150) and they call it potential for profit !!). I have started to trade on my own for past few month and compare result with the signal. maybe I was lucky but my performance was way better and not paying $30 for signal. Also If I have left my money at bank with Term Deposit I would have more revenue. ( honestly)

In conclusion: Do your own research, Don't be tricked by profit only reports, don't invest more than you can afford to lose, at the end you will be responsible for the risk you take. with bank 5-6% annual interest you may make more money than this signal.

treeace
1630
treeace 2022.12.01 12:27  (已更改2022.12.01 13:34) 
 

Do not take positions rashly during sharp declines. Please trade with caution.

dsuslov
576
dsuslov 2022.10.28 14:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Reza Amizadeh
563
Reza Amizadeh 2022.09.01 00:47 
 

I am so happy that know Mr. Pejman for a long period of time. He and his team are so reliable. Highly recommend him for trading.

During these crazy market he is giving profit to me almost everyday.

Thank you again

Meh HOP
300
Meh HOP 2022.08.02 19:03 
 

this guy is very smart man. this team know what they are wanna do.This is the third month in a row that I have been profitable

Tayebe Radfar
1340
Tayebe Radfar 2022.05.04 03:05 
 

Market Newbie has returned consistent profit monthly to me. That is what I want from a signal. Reliability and consistency. It has been 3 months so far and it has been consistent. Hopefully this continues.

Hady Makhmalbaf
820
Hady Makhmalbaf 2022.04.15 23:27 
 

A 5 star signal so far! Pejman is a smart and conservative trader. He keeps the DD under an acceptable level and uses his well-honed code efficiently. I understand he does not do random trades and sits back until he sees an opportunity. This is great, but I wish he could trade more often. There are times that account remains inactive for a while. Nonetheless, almost always, when he does trade, it ends up being fruitful! With more consistent trading pattern, I'm sure the subscribers of this signal can pass 50 in the next few month and 100 by the end of 2022 (currently 16 subs as I'm writing this).

Would like to thank him and his team for this signal and ask for more frequent trades!

Mannan Sahebi
387
Mannan Sahebi 2022.03.31 01:57 
 

Absolutely reliable team. know what they are doing. So trustworthy. Stable and continuous profit everyday. Awesome customer service. Highly recommended.

2026.01.17 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 23:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 22:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 04:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
