시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Market Newbie Small Accounts
Pejman Alanjari

Market Newbie Small Accounts

Pejman Alanjari
8 리뷰
안정성
118
1 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 9%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 101
이익 거래:
750 (68.11%)
손실 거래:
351 (31.88%)
최고의 거래:
24.91 USD
최악의 거래:
-98.55 USD
총 수익:
1 793.52 USD (149 776 pips)
총 손실:
-1 517.75 USD (165 719 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
32 (38.69 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
73.46 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
46.11%
최대 입금량:
23.54%
최근 거래:
32 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
0.70
롱(주식매수):
515 (46.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
586 (53.22%)
수익 요인:
1.18
기대수익:
0.25 USD
평균 이익:
2.39 USD
평균 손실:
-4.32 USD
연속 최대 손실:
42 (-199.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-199.20 USD (42)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
연간 예측:
0.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
396.05 USD (12.65%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.29% (392.37 USD)
자본금별:
16.29% (240.82 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 397
NZDCAD 306
AUDCAD 288
AUDCHF 24
NZDCHF 17
EURJPY 11
NZDJPY 10
CADCHF 9
GBPCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
EURGBP 4
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 3
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD -109
NZDCAD 133
AUDCAD 177
AUDCHF 11
NZDCHF 6
EURJPY 23
NZDJPY 6
CADCHF -6
GBPCAD 7
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 11
EURAUD 2
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 1
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 1
EURCAD 5
XAUUSD 1
CADJPY 0
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD -34K
NZDCAD 6.4K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDCHF -70
NZDCHF -107
EURJPY 821
NZDJPY -1.4K
CADCHF -1.3K
GBPCAD 1.1K
AUDJPY -204
EURGBP 83
NZDUSD 55
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 296
EURUSD -33
GBPUSD 163
EURNZD 219
EURCHF 241
USDCHF 70
EURCAD 133
XAUUSD 103
CADJPY 32
AUDUSD 29
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +24.91 USD
최악의 거래: -99 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 42
연속 최대 이익: +38.69 USD
연속 최대 손실: -199.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-Pro-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.04 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.04 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.06 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.10 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 123
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.11 × 79
Afterprime-Live AP
0.17 × 5295
Axi-US05-Live
0.18 × 120
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.21 × 19
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.29 × 38
42 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This signal is suitable for small capital growth. People with micro and mini accounts ($500 to $2000) can subscribe to this signal and grow their investment in time. As time goes by, you can slowly add money to further accelerate your growth. The DD is very small and limited to no more than 20% at extreme times. WE HAVE A HARD STOP LOSS AT 20% DRAWDOWN. At no point in time, you will lose more than 20% of your capital.


Combination of Algo and manual trading (mostly algo), suggesting to use 90% deposit loading. Use 1:200 leverage at the very least. The return could go as high 200% annually but we target only 60% annual profit to be realistic. We have recently taken steps to make this signal safer but less profitable. I recommend start with at least $2000 to cover your subscriptions costs plus server. 


I have 10+ years experience trading and I know market could go very violent at times. So please be patient and lets hunt good opportunities. Frequent trading does not mean always winning. Lets make reasonable profit guys!

평균 평점:
amkian
191
amkian 2023.07.10 02:09 
 

After 16-18 month of being subscriber to two of Market Newbie signals (last 12 month on small account) here is my fair review:

Responsiveness: Yes, you will get answer very quickly

Customer Support : Pretty good.

Performance: kind of average and depends on your luck. the pattern for me was 3-4 month with 0% to 5% profit and one month with big loss up to 20% . I started with 6x equity of signal minimum balance,

to make my profit 6x and losses 6x also. after couple of month I reduced the risk by lowering my equity x2.5 of singnal minimum equity ( $2400)

still barely can make profit to pay for Subscription+VPS fee. (30USD+15USD).

Transparency:

Low. all you can hear from provider is how much profit they are making monthly, overall, whereas in real-life, losses will be carry over to next month and month , ( I had losses from 14 month ago, which the swap only was reached to -$150) and they call it potential for profit !!). I have started to trade on my own for past few month and compare result with the signal. maybe I was lucky but my performance was way better and not paying $30 for signal. Also If I have left my money at bank with Term Deposit I would have more revenue. ( honestly)

In conclusion: Do your own research, Don't be tricked by profit only reports, don't invest more than you can afford to lose, at the end you will be responsible for the risk you take. with bank 5-6% annual interest you may make more money than this signal.

treeace
1630
treeace 2022.12.01 12:27  (수정됨 2022.12.01 13:34) 
 

Do not take positions rashly during sharp declines. Please trade with caution.

dsuslov
576
dsuslov 2022.10.28 14:33 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Reza Amizadeh
563
Reza Amizadeh 2022.09.01 00:47 
 

I am so happy that know Mr. Pejman for a long period of time. He and his team are so reliable. Highly recommend him for trading.

During these crazy market he is giving profit to me almost everyday.

Thank you again

Meh HOP
300
Meh HOP 2022.08.02 19:03 
 

this guy is very smart man. this team know what they are wanna do.This is the third month in a row that I have been profitable

Tayebe Radfar
1340
Tayebe Radfar 2022.05.04 03:05 
 

Market Newbie has returned consistent profit monthly to me. That is what I want from a signal. Reliability and consistency. It has been 3 months so far and it has been consistent. Hopefully this continues.

Hady Makhmalbaf
820
Hady Makhmalbaf 2022.04.15 23:27 
 

A 5 star signal so far! Pejman is a smart and conservative trader. He keeps the DD under an acceptable level and uses his well-honed code efficiently. I understand he does not do random trades and sits back until he sees an opportunity. This is great, but I wish he could trade more often. There are times that account remains inactive for a while. Nonetheless, almost always, when he does trade, it ends up being fruitful! With more consistent trading pattern, I'm sure the subscribers of this signal can pass 50 in the next few month and 100 by the end of 2022 (currently 16 subs as I'm writing this).

Would like to thank him and his team for this signal and ask for more frequent trades!

Mannan Sahebi
387
Mannan Sahebi 2022.03.31 01:57 
 

Absolutely reliable team. know what they are doing. So trustworthy. Stable and continuous profit everyday. Awesome customer service. Highly recommended.

2026.01.17 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 23:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 14:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 03:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 22:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 04:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Market Newbie Small Accounts
월별 30 USD
9%
1
0
USD
4K
USD
118
97%
1 101
68%
46%
1.18
0.25
USD
16%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.