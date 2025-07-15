Divisas / CBSH
CBSH: Commerce Bancshares Inc
59.25 USD 0.64 (1.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CBSH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Commerce Bancshares Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
58.50 60.10
Rango anual
52.69 76.39
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.61
- Open
- 58.89
- Bid
- 59.25
- Ask
- 59.55
- Low
- 58.50
- High
- 60.10
- Volumen
- 2.235 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.09%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.94%
- Cambio anual
- 0.39%
