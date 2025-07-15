CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CBSH
Volver a Acciones

CBSH: Commerce Bancshares Inc

59.25 USD 0.64 (1.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CBSH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.10.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Commerce Bancshares Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CBSH News

Rango diario
58.50 60.10
Rango anual
52.69 76.39
Cierres anteriores
58.61
Open
58.89
Bid
59.25
Ask
59.55
Low
58.50
High
60.10
Volumen
2.235 K
Cambio diario
1.09%
Cambio mensual
-3.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.94%
Cambio anual
0.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B