Currencies / CBSH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CBSH: Commerce Bancshares Inc
58.65 USD 0.37 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBSH exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.92 and at a high of 59.00.
Follow Commerce Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBSH News
- Commerce Bancshares announces board retirement of Jonathan M. Kemper
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- HTH Shares Hit 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Commerce (CBSH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Moody's Increases MERIS Stake to Expand in the Middle East & Africa
- Commerce Bancshares Secures Green Light for FineMark Acquisition
- Commerce Bancshares: A High-Quality Bank At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:CBSH)
- Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Stablecoins Are a Hot Topic, but These 3 Traditional Banking Stocks Have Real Staying Power
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Acushnet, Texas Capital Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares
- 4 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Commerce Bancshares Beats Q2 EPS by 9%
- FNB Stock Up 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Rise
- Bank OZK's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Fee Income & NII, Stock Up 1.5%
- WAFD Gains as Q3 Earnings Beat on Fee Income, Weak Lending Hurts NII
- CBSH Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Expenses, Provisions
- Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Commerce Bancshares beats Q2 expectations as net interest income hits record
- Commerce Bancshares earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- HBAN vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Daily Range
57.92 59.00
Year Range
52.69 76.39
- Previous Close
- 59.02
- Open
- 59.00
- Bid
- 58.65
- Ask
- 58.95
- Low
- 57.92
- High
- 59.00
- Volume
- 703
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- -4.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.91%
- Year Change
- -0.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%