Devises / CBSH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CBSH: Commerce Bancshares Inc
59.23 USD 1.02 (1.69%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CBSH a changé de -1.69% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.01 et à un maximum de 60.25.
Suivez la dynamique Commerce Bancshares Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBSH Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Commerce Bancshares announces board retirement of Jonathan M. Kemper
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- HTH Shares Hit 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Commerce (CBSH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Moody's Increases MERIS Stake to Expand in the Middle East & Africa
- Commerce Bancshares Secures Green Light for FineMark Acquisition
- Commerce Bancshares: A High-Quality Bank At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:CBSH)
- Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Stablecoins Are a Hot Topic, but These 3 Traditional Banking Stocks Have Real Staying Power
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Acushnet, Texas Capital Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares
- 4 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Commerce Bancshares Beats Q2 EPS by 9%
- FNB Stock Up 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII, Provisions Rise
- Bank OZK's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Fee Income & NII, Stock Up 1.5%
- WAFD Gains as Q3 Earnings Beat on Fee Income, Weak Lending Hurts NII
- CBSH Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Expenses, Provisions
- Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Commerce Bancshares beats Q2 expectations as net interest income hits record
- Commerce Bancshares earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
Range quotidien
59.01 60.25
Range Annuel
52.69 76.39
- Clôture Précédente
- 60.25
- Ouverture
- 60.25
- Bid
- 59.23
- Ask
- 59.53
- Plus Bas
- 59.01
- Plus Haut
- 60.25
- Volume
- 1.636 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.69%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.36%
20 septembre, samedi