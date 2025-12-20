✅ Validation checks:

- Verify calculated lot is within broker's min/max limits

- Round lot size to broker's lot step

- Verify sufficient free margin before opening trade

- Handle edge cases (very small accounts, very large SL, etc.)





The lot calculation MUST be universal and work perfectly on any symbol without manual configuration.





TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS (CRITICAL REQUIREMENT):





The EA must send detailed Telegram messages for ALL trading activities:





📱 REAL-TIME NOTIFICATIONS:





1. EA Started/Stopped

- "✅ GAMA EA Started - Monitoring market on [Symbol] M15"

- "🛑 GAMA EA Stopped"





2. Trade Opened

- Direction (BUY/SELL)

- Instrument/Symbol name

- Entry price

- Lot size

- Initial Stop Loss price and distance

- Current risk % (2%-15%)

- Account balance

- Detected EMA 7 angle (30-70° or >70°)

- Applied SL system (Standard or Aggressive)

- Timestamp





3. Stop Loss Modified (Dynamic Trailing)

- New SL level

- Secured profit level (according to system: 25%/50%/75% or 2%/4%/6%/8%)

- Current profit in pips/points and $

- Reason for move (50% reached, 75% reached, etc. or 2% reached, 4% reached, etc.)

- System used (Standard or Aggressive)





4. Counter Signal Alerts

- "⚠️ EMA 7 crossed opposite direction - Monitoring Parabolic SAR confirmation"

- "⚠️ Parabolic SAR changed position - Monitoring EMA 7 confirmation"

- "🔴 BOTH conditions met - Closing trade now"





5. Trade Closed

- Close reason (SL hit / Counter signal confirmed)

- Entry price

- Exit price

- Final profit/loss in $ and pips/points

- New account balance

- Total trades today

- Win/Loss record today





6. Risk Alerts

- Daily loss limit approaching (at 4%, 5%)

- Daily loss limit reached (6%)

- System paused due to limit

- Risk reset notification (back to 2% after loss)





📊 DAILY SUMMARY REPORT (sent automatically at 23:59 GMT):

- Total trades executed

- Winning trades vs losing trades (win rate %)

- Total profit/loss in $ and %

- Largest winning trade

- Largest losing trade

- Average profit per winning trade

- Average loss per losing trade

- Current account balance

- Current risk level %

- Number of times each step filter rejected a signal

- Number of trades with Standard vs Aggressive system

- Tomorrow's starting risk %





All Telegram messages must:

✅ Use emojis for visual clarity (✅🔴📈📉💰⚠️)

✅ Be formatted clearly with line breaks

✅ Include timestamp

✅ Be concise but complete

✅ Use markdown formatting (bold for important values)





TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

✅ Timeframe: M15 (15-minute charts) - MANDATORY

✅ Multi-instrument compatibility (Forex, metals, indices, commodities, crypto, futures)

✅ Universal lot size calculator (works on ANY symbol automatically)

✅ Telegram integration (all notifications + daily summary)

✅ Two dynamic Stop Loss systems (Standard 25% and Aggressive 2%)

✅ Automatic EMA 7 angle detection to apply correct system

✅ All parameters configurable via inputs

✅ Clean, well-commented code

✅ Error handling and logging

✅ Works 24/7 (market hours)

✅ No manual configuration per instrument (fully automatic adaptation)





INDICATORS USED:

- EMA 7, 21, 100, 200 (built-in MT4)

- Parabolic SAR (built-in MT4) - Parameters: Step 0.02, Maximum 0.2

- No other indicators required





DELIVERABLES REQUIRED:

1. Complete MQL4 source code (.mq4 file)

2. Installation and configuration guide (PDF or DOC)

3. Parameter settings guide with recommended values

4. Testing report showing EA works correctly on multiple instruments:

- At least one Forex pair (EURUSD or GBPUSD)

- At least one metal (XAUUSD/Gold)

- At least one index (US30 or NAS100)

- Tests with both SL systems (Standard and Aggressive)

5. Telegram setup instructions (how to get Token and ChatID)

6. Post-delivery support: Minimum 1 month for bug fixes





WHAT I PROVIDE:

✅ Complete strategy documentation (7-step system)

✅ Entry/exit examples with screenshots

✅ Quick response to questions

✅ All communication will be in writing (I don't speak fluent English, I prefer clear written communication)

✅ Telegram bot Token and ChatID (already configured)





FUTURE WORK OPPORTUNITY:

This is EA #1 of 4 total projects:

- EA #2: Scalping strategy (5-step system, M1 timeframe)

- EA #3: ICT-based strategy (multi-timeframe)

- EA #4: Swing trading strategy (H4 timeframe)





If this first project is delivered with:

✅ Clean, professional code

✅ Good communication

✅ On-time delivery

✅ Working EA that passes testing on multiple instruments

✅ Complete Telegram integration

✅ Universal lot calculator working perfectly

✅ Both dynamic SL systems working correctly





Then I will immediately assign EA #2 and #3 (guaranteed). This means potential for 4 projects total with the same developer.





DEADLINE: Maximum 25 days from project start





PLEASE INCLUDE IN YOUR APPLICATION:

1. Link to your MQL5 profile with verified ratings/reviews

2. Examples of 3-5 similar EAs you've developed (especially multi-instrument EAs)

3. Screenshots or examples of Telegram notifications from your previous EAs

4. Examples of dynamic trailing Stop Loss systems you've implemented

5. Your approach to testing across different instrument types

6. Your estimated timeline and cost for this project

7. Your availability for this project and future projects

8. Any questions about the strategy or requirements





EVALUATION CRITERIA:

I will select the developer based on:

- Portfolio quality and relevant experience (40%)

- Communication clarity and professionalism (30%)

- Reasonable pricing and timeline (20%)

- Availability for ongoing work (10%)





NOTE: Please do not apply if you cannot commit to quality work and ongoing communication. I value long-term relationships with developers who deliver excellent results.





Thank you for your interest! I look forward to working with a professional developer on this and future projects.