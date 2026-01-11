I am looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to convert my existing Risk–Reward indicator into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA).

⚠️ Important:

The indicator is my own and I already have the full source code.

At the moment, it works exactly like the Risk–Reward tool in TradingView, visually showing entry, stop loss, and take profit.

Now, I want to transform it into an EA capable of executing and managing trades.

🎯 Main Objective

Convert the current Risk–Reward indicator into a fast, practical trading EA that allows direct order execution and trade management.

📌 Order Types the EA must support

Buy Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Limit

Sell Stop

Market Buy

Market Sell

📊 Position Management

Ability to split one position into multiple orders automatically

Define number of entries based on the Risk–Reward tool

Easy assignment of multiple Take Profits : TP1 TP2 TP3 (etc.)



🧩 Interface & Controls

The EA should include practical on-chart buttons:

✅ Button to copy & paste order parameters quickly

❌ Button to close all open trades instantly

Clean, fast, and intuitive execution workflow

⚙️ Summary

The final result should be:

A functional trading EA

Focused on speed, execution, and trade management

Designed for active/manual traders, not a fully automated strategy

💬 What I need from you

Technical feasibility confirmation

Estimated development time

Estimated cost

Previous experience with similar EAs (if available)

If everything fits, this could lead to future development work.

Looking forward to your proposals.