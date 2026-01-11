Tarea técnica
I am looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to convert my existing Risk–Reward indicator into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA).
⚠️ Important:
The indicator is my own and I already have the full source code.
At the moment, it works exactly like the Risk–Reward tool in TradingView, visually showing entry, stop loss, and take profit.
Now, I want to transform it into an EA capable of executing and managing trades.
🎯 Main Objective
Convert the current Risk–Reward indicator into a fast, practical trading EA that allows direct order execution and trade management.
📌 Order Types the EA must support
-
Buy Limit
-
Buy Stop
-
Sell Limit
-
Sell Stop
-
Market Buy
-
Market Sell
📊 Position Management
-
Ability to split one position into multiple orders automatically
-
Define number of entries based on the Risk–Reward tool
-
Easy assignment of multiple Take Profits:
-
TP1
-
TP2
-
TP3 (etc.)
-
🧩 Interface & Controls
The EA should include practical on-chart buttons:
-
✅ Button to copy & paste order parameters quickly
-
❌ Button to close all open trades instantly
-
Clean, fast, and intuitive execution workflow
⚙️ Summary
The final result should be:
-
A functional trading EA
-
Focused on speed, execution, and trade management
-
Designed for active/manual traders, not a fully automated strategy
💬 What I need from you
-
Technical feasibility confirmation
-
Estimated development time
-
Estimated cost
-
Previous experience with similar EAs (if available)
If everything fits, this could lead to future development work.
Looking forward to your proposals.