I am looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to convert my existing Risk–Reward indicator into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA).

⚠️ Important:
The indicator is my own and I already have the full source code.
At the moment, it works exactly like the Risk–Reward tool in TradingView, visually showing entry, stop loss, and take profit.

Now, I want to transform it into an EA capable of executing and managing trades.

🎯 Main Objective

Convert the current Risk–Reward indicator into a fast, practical trading EA that allows direct order execution and trade management.

📌 Order Types the EA must support

  • Buy Limit

  • Buy Stop

  • Sell Limit

  • Sell Stop

  • Market Buy

  • Market Sell

📊 Position Management

  • Ability to split one position into multiple orders automatically

  • Define number of entries based on the Risk–Reward tool

  • Easy assignment of multiple Take Profits:

    • TP1

    • TP2

    • TP3 (etc.)

🧩 Interface & Controls

The EA should include practical on-chart buttons:

  • ✅ Button to copy & paste order parameters quickly

  • ❌ Button to close all open trades instantly

  • Clean, fast, and intuitive execution workflow

⚙️ Summary

The final result should be:

  • A functional trading EA

  • Focused on speed, execution, and trade management

  • Designed for active/manual traders, not a fully automated strategy

💬 What I need from you

  • Technical feasibility confirmation

  • Estimated development time

  • Estimated cost

  • Previous experience with similar EAs (if available)

If everything fits, this could lead to future development work.

Looking forward to your proposals.


