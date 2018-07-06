indicador de volumen

hola soy nuevo en este mundo del trading , me pueden aconsejar de algún  indicar de volumen que sea bueno


gracias

encodelta

 

Buenas tardes,

Puedes usar Delta Volume muy bueno..

Saludos

Tuanyer

 

Este es el link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12002

Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL volumes. Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and...
 

Este es un ejemplo, observa a mano derecha..


