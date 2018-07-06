indicador de volumen
Buenas tardes,
Puedes usar Delta Volume muy bueno..
tuanyer@gmail.com
Saludos
Tuanyer
Este es el link
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12002
Technical Indicator Delta Single Volume
- comentarios: 3
- 50.00 USD
- 2015.10.02
- Chantal Sala
- www.mql5.com
Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL volumes. Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and...
hola soy nuevo en este mundo del trading , me pueden aconsejar de algún indicar de volumen que sea bueno
gracias
encodelta