ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal

Reduces a real symmetric or complex Hermitian matrix A to trdiagonal form B by an orthogonal similarity transformation: Q**T * A * Q = B. LAPACK functions SYTRD, HETRD.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal(

matrix& B,

matrix& reflect_q,

vector& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& reflect_q,

vectorf& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& reflect_q,

vectorc& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& reflect_q,

vectorcf& tau_q

);

Parameters

B

[out] Symmetric (or Hermitian) tridiagonal matrix.

reflect_q

[out] Upper or lower triangular matrix, it depends on the input matrix A. In upper case the diagonal and first superdiagonal of A are overwritten by the corresponding elements of the tridiagonal matrix B, and the elements above the first superdiagonal, with the array tau_q, represent the orthogonal matrix Q as a product of elementary reflectors; in lower case the diagonal and first subdiagonal of A are overwritten by the corresponding elements of the tridiagonal matrix B, and the elements below the first subdiagonal, with the array tau_q, represent the orthogonal matrix Q as a product of elementary reflectors.

tau_q

[out] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

In upper case the matrix Q is represented as a product of elementary reflectors

Q = H(n-1) . . . H(2) H(1)

Each H(i) has the form

H(i) = I - tau * v * v**T

where tau is a scalar, and v is a vector with v(i+1:n) = 0 and v(i) = 1; v(1:i-1) is stored on exit in A(1:i-1,i+1), and tau in tau_q(i).

In lower case the matrix Q is represented as a product of elementary reflectors

Q = H(1) H(2) . . . H(n-1)

Each H(i) has the form

H(i) = I - tau * v * v**T

where tau is a scalar, and v is a vector with v(1:i) = 0 and v(i+1) = 1; v(i+2:n) is stored on exit in A(i+2:n,i), and tau in tau_q(i). */

The contents of A on exit (output matrix reflect_q) are illustrated by the following examples with n = 5:

upper case: lower case:



( d e v2 v3 v4 ) ( d )

( d e v3 v4 ) ( e d )

( d e v4 ) ( v1 e d )

( d e ) ( v1 v2 e d )

( d ) ( v1 v2 v3 e d )

where d and e denote diagonal and off-diagonal elements of B and vi denotes an element of the vector defining H(i).

Matrix Q can be produced with ReflectTridiagonalToQ method.

The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.