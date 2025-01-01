- ReduceToBidiagonal
- ReflectBidiagonalToQP
- ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal
- ReflectTridiagonalToQ
- ReduceToHessenberg
- ReflectHessenbergToQ
ReflectBidiagonalToQP
Generates orthogonal matrices Q and P**T (or P**H for complex types) determined by ReduceToBidiagonal method when reducing a real or complex matrix A to bidiagonal form: A = Q * B * P**T. Q and P**T are defined as products of elementary reflectors H(i) or G(i) respectively. LAPACK functions ORGBR, UNGBR.
As input is used transformed matrix reflect_qp with the same sizes m-by-n as in original matrix A.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(
Parameters
tau_q
[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.
tau_p
[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix P.
Q
[out] Orthogonal matrix Q.
PT (PH)
[out] Transposed (or hermitian conjugated) matrix P.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix PT is of n-by-n sizes.
If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix PT is of m-by-n sizes.