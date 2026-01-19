- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Best trade:
2.66 USD
Worst trade:
-1.21 USD
Gross Profit:
13.22 USD (1 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.19 USD (868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (6.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.35 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
98.71%
Max deposit load:
39.43%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-0.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.15 USD (5)
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.28 USD
Maximal:
4.30 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.05% (4.24 USD)
By Equity:
6.49% (3.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|2
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|-2
|EURCAD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURCHF
|-1
|USDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|56
|EURGBP
|128
|EURUSD
|55
|USDCHF
|125
|AUDUSD
|128
|EURAUD
|-345
|EURCAD
|-163
|GBPUSD
|269
|EURCHF
|-90
|USDCAD
|280
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.66 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 15
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.36 × 36
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 3856
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.67 × 15
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.09 × 511
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.22 × 203
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.58 × 639
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.90 × 1584
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.93 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
64
USD
USD
1
81%
16
43%
99%
1.61
0.31
USD
USD
7%
1:500