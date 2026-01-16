SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ForexModel
Sanjay Chandak

ForexModel

Sanjay Chandak
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 13%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
246 (61.04%)
Loss Trades:
157 (38.96%)
Best trade:
78.30 USD
Worst trade:
-24.40 USD
Gross Profit:
811.34 USD (479 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-416.12 USD (8 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (228.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
206 (51.12%)
Short Trades:
197 (48.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
3.30 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-161.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.66%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
161.34 USD (4.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.62% (163.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 395
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 405
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 5.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +78.30 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Forex Machine learning model
No reviews
2026.01.16 16:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 16:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register