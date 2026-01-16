- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
246 (61.04%)
Loss Trades:
157 (38.96%)
Best trade:
78.30 USD
Worst trade:
-24.40 USD
Gross Profit:
811.34 USD (479 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-416.12 USD (8 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (228.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
206 (51.12%)
Short Trades:
197 (48.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
3.30 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-161.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.10 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.66%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
161.34 USD (4.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.62% (163.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|395
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|405
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|5.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +78.30 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Forex Machine learning model
