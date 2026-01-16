- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.78 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
0.78 EUR (96 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.78 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
13.20%
Max deposit load:
0.10%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.78 EUR
Average Profit:
0.78 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.04% (0.95 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|96
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.78 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The DutchForextrader GPBUSD Signal is a great AI-driven solution to gain a solid monthly income. After succesfully running it for several years I decided to set-up a new account to make it possible for everyone to join and profit from the trades.
If you have any questions, please let me know and send me a PM
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
EUR
EUR
1
100%
1
100%
13%
n/a
0.78
EUR
EUR
0%
1:500