Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.18 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
20.94 USD (1 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (20.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.94 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
5.63
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.90 USD
Average Profit:
1.90 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (9.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|6
|AUDCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|402
|AUDCAD
|402
|NZDCAD
|301
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.18 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
Genesis Pips 3 pairs AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
100%
11
100%
100%
n/a
1.90
USD
USD
0%
1:500