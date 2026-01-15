SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EnibDaq
Martin Alexander Gustav Stark

EnibDaq

Martin Alexander Gustav Stark
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
21 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (16.00%)
Best trade:
4.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
10.53 EUR (65 485 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.50 EUR (38 486 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (3.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.94 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
35.89%
Max deposit load:
0.62%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
25 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
0.24 EUR
Average Profit:
0.50 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.13 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.49 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
3.49 EUR (2.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (3.49 EUR)
By Equity:
0.03% (0.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.47 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.16 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
15.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EnibDaq
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
356
EUR
1
100%
25
84%
36%
2.33
0.24
EUR
1%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.