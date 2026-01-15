- Growth
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
23 (88.46%)
Loss Trades:
3 (11.54%)
Best trade:
6.77 USD
Worst trade:
-3.79 USD
Gross Profit:
41.74 USD (41 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.72 USD (9 727 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (20.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.79 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
15.32%
Max deposit load:
17.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.45
Long Trades:
5 (19.23%)
Short Trades:
21 (80.77%)
Profit Factor:
4.29
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.81 USD
Average Loss:
-3.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.79 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.79 USD (0.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.90% (3.79 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (17.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.77 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
416
USD
USD
1
100%
26
88%
15%
4.29
1.23
USD
USD
4%
1:200