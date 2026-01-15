SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Amorta
Dan Nalae

Amorta

Dan Nalae
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
70.74 USD
Worst trade:
-68.24 USD
Gross Profit:
185.43 USD (10 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.70 USD (7 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (125.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
0.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Short Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
2.98 USD
Average Profit:
14.26 USD
Average Loss:
-45.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-68.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.12 USD
Maximal:
68.24 USD (6.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.41% (68.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.21% (42.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 48
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.74 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +125.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
9.00 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.15 08:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 08:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
