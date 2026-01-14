- Growth
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
16 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
8 (33.33%)
Best trade:
16.41 USD
Worst trade:
-3.14 USD
Gross Profit:
131.44 USD (131 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.60 USD (13 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (30.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.46 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
32.58%
Max deposit load:
11.87%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
24.05
Long Trades:
19 (79.17%)
Short Trades:
5 (20.83%)
Profit Factor:
9.66
Expected Payoff:
4.91 USD
Average Profit:
8.22 USD
Average Loss:
-1.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.90 USD (0.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.63% (4.90 USD)
By Equity:
1.03% (8.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|118
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|118K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +16.41 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.96 × 352
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.53 × 293
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
