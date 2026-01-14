SignalsSections
Nick Coyle

Cable Bot

Nick Coyle
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
73 (70.87%)
Loss Trades:
30 (29.13%)
Best trade:
24.15 USD
Worst trade:
-7.32 USD
Gross Profit:
163.37 USD (5 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.88 USD (3 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (14.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
99.03%
Max deposit load:
2.49%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.71
Long Trades:
51 (49.51%)
Short Trades:
52 (50.49%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.24 USD
Average Loss:
-2.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.76 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.17 USD
Maximal:
21.76 USD (2.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.15% (21.76 USD)
By Equity:
1.62% (17.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.15 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.23 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.35 × 46
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
1.59 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
2.49 × 89
RoboForex-Pro-3
6.00 × 1
This Forex Cable Bot is a systematic GBPUSD trading algorithm designed to exploit high-probability intraday price movements. Trades are executed strictly based on predefined logic, with disciplined risk management and no emotional or discretionary input. Built for consistency and capital preservation, the bot focuses on controlled exposure while targeting repeatable gains in trending and retracement market conditions.
No reviews
2026.01.14 01:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
