The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.23 × 143 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.35 × 46 BlackwellGlobal2-Live3 1.59 × 73 ICMarketsSC-Live32 2.00 × 1 PacificUnionLLC-Live 2.49 × 89 RoboForex-Pro-3 6.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor