- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Best trade:
22.44 USD
Worst trade:
-8.72 USD
Gross Profit:
25.41 USD (2 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.10 USD (561 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.15%
Max deposit load:
15.45%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
4.24 USD
Average Loss:
-4.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.74 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
15.82 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (15.78 USD)
By Equity:
2.18% (11.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|WTI
|1
|BRENT
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-1
|CHFJPY
|0
|EURAUD
|-2
|EURCAD
|0
|XAUUSD
|22
|WTI
|-7
|BRENT
|-9
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY
|184
|AUDCAD
|134
|AUDNZD
|90
|AUDUSD
|-129
|CHFJPY
|52
|EURAUD
|-275
|EURCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|WTI
|-70
|BRENT
|-87
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.44 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 9
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.08 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.26 × 31
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 287
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.92 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.24 × 206
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.11 × 284
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.76 × 13632
|
FXCC1-Trade
|3.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|3.76 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|3.92 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real19
|4.00 × 44
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|4.14 × 78
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
522
USD
USD
1
0%
10
60%
97%
1.33
0.63
USD
USD
3%
1:300