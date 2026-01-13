SignalsSections
Priyojit Karmakar

Trading Manager

Priyojit Karmakar
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
ICMCapitalLtd-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
65 (95.58%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.41%)
Best trade:
50.43 USD
Worst trade:
-21.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 025.99 USD (857 138 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.27 USD (43 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (604.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.85 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
53.76%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
22.71
Long Trades:
58 (85.29%)
Short Trades:
10 (14.71%)
Profit Factor:
23.71
Expected Payoff:
14.45 USD
Average Profit:
15.78 USD
Average Loss:
-14.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-43.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
52.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.27 USD (2.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.45% (43.27 USD)
By Equity:
1.81% (99.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 983
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 814K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.43 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +604.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapitalLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

hii
No reviews
2026.01.14 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
