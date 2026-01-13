SignalsSections
Koson Maneechansook

PD WTI 500

Koson Maneechansook
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.84 AUD
Worst trade:
0.00 AUD
Gross Profit:
23.44 AUD (15 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (23.44 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.44 AUD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
41.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.72%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
31 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.76 AUD
Average Profit:
0.76 AUD
Average Loss:
0.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 AUD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
0.00 AUD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.03% (0.75 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SpotCrude.a 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SpotCrude.a 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SpotCrude.a 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.84 AUD
Worst trade: -0 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.44 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 11:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 11:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
