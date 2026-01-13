- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Best trade:
50.55 USD
Worst trade:
-9.82 USD
Gross Profit:
73.23 USD (29 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.20 USD (16 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (19.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.55 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
4.40%
Max deposit load:
4.97%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.41
Long Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Short Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Profit Factor:
4.52
Expected Payoff:
4.75 USD
Average Profit:
7.32 USD
Average Loss:
-8.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12.94 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.93% (12.94 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (46.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|57
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.55 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
66 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
1
0%
12
83%
4%
4.52
4.75
USD
USD
3%
1:500