- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
27.10 USD
Worst trade:
-13.48 USD
Gross Profit:
358.24 USD (32 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.12 USD (6 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (106.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.53
Long Trades:
42 (93.33%)
Short Trades:
3 (6.67%)
Profit Factor:
5.50
Expected Payoff:
6.51 USD
Average Profit:
10.24 USD
Average Loss:
-6.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.18 USD (11.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.71% (20.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|293
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.10 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 26
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 45
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
