Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

TTS Test Gold Reaper H1

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 293%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
27.10 USD
Worst trade:
-13.48 USD
Gross Profit:
358.24 USD (32 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.12 USD (6 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (106.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.53
Long Trades:
42 (93.33%)
Short Trades:
3 (6.67%)
Profit Factor:
5.50
Expected Payoff:
6.51 USD
Average Profit:
10.24 USD
Average Loss:
-6.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.18 USD (11.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.71% (20.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 293
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.10 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 26
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 45
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 31
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
74 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 08:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 8.44% of days out of the 237 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
