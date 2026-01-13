- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
24 (64.86%)
Loss Trades:
13 (35.14%)
Best trade:
138.84 USD
Worst trade:
-143.94 USD
Gross Profit:
1 907.51 USD (64 023 pips)
Gross Loss:
-969.59 USD (32 096 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (900.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
900.36 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.12%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
29 (78.38%)
Short Trades:
8 (21.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
25.35 USD
Average Profit:
79.48 USD
Average Loss:
-74.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-352.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-352.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
352.14 USD
Maximal:
352.14 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.60% (148.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|938
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +138.84 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +900.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -352.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
2
100%
37
64%
100%
1.96
25.35
USD
USD
1%
1:200