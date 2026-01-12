- Growth
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
10 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Best trade:
60.47 USD
Worst trade:
-68.11 USD
Gross Profit:
327.58 USD (205 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.19 USD (258 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (120.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.04%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
19 (79.17%)
Short Trades:
5 (20.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.15 USD
Average Profit:
32.76 USD
Average Loss:
-25.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-102.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.46%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.21 USD
Maximal:
183.42 USD (2.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (183.42 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (53.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|220
|BTCUSD
|-42
|USDJPY
|-22
|GBPUSD
|-46
|EURUSD
|-45
|USDCAD
|-47
|USDCHF
|-24
|AUDUSD
|-22
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|102K
|BTCUSD
|-153K
|USDJPY
|-206
|GBPUSD
|-292
|EURUSD
|-244
|USDCAD
|-240
|USDCHF
|-129
|AUDUSD
|-121
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.47 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
ApexGate™ is a professional-grade execution engine built for traders who value survival first and growth second—and that consistency beats
