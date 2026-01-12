SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / APPEXGATE PRO
Ahmed Shefaa Abdelghany Kassem

APPEXGATE PRO

Ahmed Shefaa Abdelghany Kassem
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
10 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Best trade:
60.47 USD
Worst trade:
-68.11 USD
Gross Profit:
327.58 USD (205 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.19 USD (258 079 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (120.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.83 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.04%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
19 (79.17%)
Short Trades:
5 (20.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.15 USD
Average Profit:
32.76 USD
Average Loss:
-25.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-102.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.46%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.21 USD
Maximal:
183.42 USD (2.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.98% (183.42 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (53.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
BTCUSD 4
USDJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 220
BTCUSD -42
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -46
EURUSD -45
USDCAD -47
USDCHF -24
AUDUSD -22
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 102K
BTCUSD -153K
USDJPY -206
GBPUSD -292
EURUSD -244
USDCAD -240
USDCHF -129
AUDUSD -121
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.47 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
ApexGate™ is a professional-grade execution engine built for traders who value survival first and growth second—and  that consistency beats
No reviews
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
APPEXGATE PRO
100 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
6K
USD
1
41%
24
41%
100%
0.92
-1.15
USD
3%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.