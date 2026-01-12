The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 3 MonetaMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 3 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.00 × 1 FXCM-AUDReal01 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1 0.00 × 1 LQDLLC-Live02 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real08 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real25 0.00 × 3 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 2 STARTRADERINTL-Live2 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 30 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 3 ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-02 0.00 × 22 DooFintech-Live 5 0.00 × 21 Coinexx-Demo 0.00 × 8 AdmiralsGroup-Live3 0.00 × 3 FTMO-Server3 0.00 × 10 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 3 212 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor