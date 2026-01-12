- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Best trade:
4.32 USD
Worst trade:
-2.58 USD
Gross Profit:
8.64 USD (467 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.84 USD (433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (5.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.67%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-1.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.52 USD
Maximal:
3.70 USD (0.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.64% (3.70 USD)
By Equity:
4.02% (23.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-31
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURGBP
|42
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.32 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 22
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 21
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
581
USD
USD
1
100%
10
70%
100%
1.78
0.38
USD
USD
4%
1:500