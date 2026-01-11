- Growth
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
44 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.00%)
Best trade:
30.08 USD
Worst trade:
-38.94 USD
Gross Profit:
312.51 USD (20 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97.43 USD (5 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (65.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.10 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
35 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.21
Expected Payoff:
4.30 USD
Average Profit:
7.10 USD
Average Loss:
-16.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-68.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.82 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
43.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
68.82 USD (9.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|215
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.08 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.82 USD
