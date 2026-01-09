- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
5.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2.25 USD
Gross Profit:
11.94 USD (1 235 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.16 USD (514 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.75 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-2.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.18 USD
Maximal:
4.26 USD (6.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|721
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.65 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews