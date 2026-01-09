SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldWay EA II EUR
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi

GoldWay EA II EUR

Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
230.68 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
800.45 EUR (12 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (800.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
800.45 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
53.70%
Max deposit load:
4.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
803.87
Long Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
173.26
Expected Payoff:
50.03 EUR
Average Profit:
50.03 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
15.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 EUR
Maximal:
0.99 EUR (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (0.99 EUR)
By Equity:
2.59% (146.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 908
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +230.68 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +800.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29522
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.81 × 192
94 more...
No reviews
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 04:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 04:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 04:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 21:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 21:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 21:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 21:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 21:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
