Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
230.68 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
800.45 EUR (12 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (800.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
800.45 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
53.70%
Max deposit load:
4.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
803.87
Long Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
173.26
Expected Payoff:
50.03 EUR
Average Profit:
50.03 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
15.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 EUR
Maximal:
0.99 EUR (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (0.99 EUR)
By Equity:
2.59% (146.06 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|908
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +230.68 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +800.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29522
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.81 × 192
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
5.8K
EUR
EUR
1
0%
16
100%
54%
173.25
50.03
EUR
EUR
3%
1:500