Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
17 (30.35%)
Loss Trades:
39 (69.64%)
Best trade:
12.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11.19 USD
Gross Profit:
119.91 USD (4 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-256.95 USD (8 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (33.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.15 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
7.06%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
2 (3.57%)
Short Trades:
54 (96.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-2.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-6.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-40.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.83 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-13.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
143.37 USD
Maximal:
143.37 USD (14.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.34% (143.37 USD)
By Equity:
0.86% (8.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-137
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
