I Komang Bayu Antara

FERRY GOLD

I Komang Bayu Antara
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
17 (30.35%)
Loss Trades:
39 (69.64%)
Best trade:
12.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11.19 USD
Gross Profit:
119.91 USD (4 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-256.95 USD (8 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (33.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.15 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
7.06%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
2 (3.57%)
Short Trades:
54 (96.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-2.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.05 USD
Average Loss:
-6.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-40.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.83 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-13.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
143.37 USD
Maximal:
143.37 USD (14.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.34% (143.37 USD)
By Equity:
0.86% (8.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -137
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
60 more...
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.