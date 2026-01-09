- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Best trade:
4.57 USD
Worst trade:
-44.78 USD
Gross Profit:
4.57 USD (460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.42 USD (6 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (4.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.57 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.90
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.83%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.08
Expected Payoff:
-18.62 USD
Average Profit:
4.57 USD
Average Loss:
-30.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-60.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.26 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-5.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.38 USD
Maximal:
60.38 USD (6.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.67% (6.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-56
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.65 × 29510
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
