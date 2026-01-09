- Growth
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
154 (74.39%)
Loss Trades:
53 (25.60%)
Best trade:
4.51 USD
Worst trade:
-8.66 USD
Gross Profit:
300.42 USD (32 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-112.54 USD (10 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (56.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.05 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
83.70%
Max deposit load:
29.33%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
207
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
192 (92.75%)
Short Trades:
15 (7.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-53.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.10 USD (14)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.60 USD
Maximal:
53.10 USD (4.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.45% (53.10 USD)
By Equity:
6.15% (71.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|188
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.51 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
No reviews
