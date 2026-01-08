SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD MAESTRO
Hamas Izzet Qordhowi

GOLD MAESTRO

Hamas Izzet Qordhowi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 12%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
29 (69.04%)
Loss Trades:
13 (30.95%)
Best trade:
2.95 USD
Worst trade:
-4.15 USD
Gross Profit:
22.32 USD (21 100 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.72 USD (11 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.24 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
24 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
18 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
0.77 USD
Average Loss:
-0.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.60 USD (2)
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.98 USD
Maximal:
5.60 USD (6.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.91% (5.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 41
XAGUSDm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 9
XAGUSDm 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 9.4K
XAGUSDm 25
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.95 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TRADE GOLD WITH STEADY PROFIT
No reviews
2026.01.08 23:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 23:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
