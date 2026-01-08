- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Best trade:
26.53 USD
Worst trade:
-16.06 USD
Gross Profit:
94.94 USD (9 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.75 USD (4 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (56.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
3.66 USD
Average Profit:
9.49 USD
Average Loss:
-10.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-29.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.23%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.41 USD
Maximal:
29.12 USD (5.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.53 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
