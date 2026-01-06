- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
4 (22.22%)
Loss Trades:
14 (77.78%)
Best trade:
61.80 USD
Worst trade:
-167.20 USD
Gross Profit:
118.40 USD (849 pips)
Gross Loss:
-900.00 USD (7 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (63.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.10 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.75
Trading activity:
9.08%
Max deposit load:
6.16%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.90
Long Trades:
16 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
2 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.13
Expected Payoff:
-43.42 USD
Average Profit:
29.60 USD
Average Loss:
-64.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-558.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-558.50 USD (8)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
831.90 USD
Maximal:
869.40 USD (17.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.26% (869.40 USD)
By Equity:
3.63% (180.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-782
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.80 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -558.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
1
0%
18
22%
9%
0.13
-43.42
USD
USD
17%
1:500