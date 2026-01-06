The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real35 0.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 0.00 × 10 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 3 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 1 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 FXView-Live 0.00 × 2 Weltrade-Real 0.38 × 8 VantageInternational-Live 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.70 × 66 Exness-MT5Real15 1.80 × 25 Exness-MT5Real 3.60 × 10 XMGlobal-MT5 10 10.50 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 5 10.50 × 2 FXGT-Live2 11.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real8 12.15 × 4280 Opogroup-Server1 15.63 × 24 Exness-MT5Real7 21.07 × 14 Exness-MT5Real6 21.80 × 5 RoboForex-ECN 23.19 × 32 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor