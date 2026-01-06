- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
42 (79.24%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.75%)
Best trade:
25.61 USD
Worst trade:
-26.16 USD
Gross Profit:
223.99 USD (174 342 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.38 USD (77 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (123.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.78 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
54.54%
Max deposit load:
44.04%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
31 (58.49%)
Short Trades:
22 (41.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
5.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-61.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.71 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
58.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.22 USD
Maximal:
62.81 USD (22.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.74% (62.37 USD)
By Equity:
14.94% (44.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|52
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|117
|USDCHF
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|97K
|USDCHF
|43
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.61 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.38 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.70 × 66
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.80 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.60 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|10.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|10.50 × 2
|
FXGT-Live2
|11.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.15 × 4280
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
USD
318
USD
USD
1
0%
53
79%
55%
2.10
2.22
USD
USD
23%
1:200