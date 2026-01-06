SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Pluto
Van Chung Mai

Pluto

Van Chung Mai
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 59%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
42 (79.24%)
Loss Trades:
11 (20.75%)
Best trade:
25.61 USD
Worst trade:
-26.16 USD
Gross Profit:
223.99 USD (174 342 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.38 USD (77 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (123.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.78 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
54.54%
Max deposit load:
44.04%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
31 (58.49%)
Short Trades:
22 (41.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
5.33 USD
Average Loss:
-9.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-61.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.71 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
58.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.22 USD
Maximal:
62.81 USD (22.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.74% (62.37 USD)
By Equity:
14.94% (44.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 117
USDCHF 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 97K
USDCHF 43
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.61 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.38 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.70 × 66
Exness-MT5Real15
1.80 × 25
Exness-MT5Real
3.60 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 10
10.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 5
10.50 × 2
FXGT-Live2
11.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
12.15 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
No reviews
2026.01.08 07:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 07:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 03:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 14:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 14:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 15:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 15:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 15:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pluto
200 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
318
USD
1
0%
53
79%
55%
2.10
2.22
USD
23%
1:200
Copy

