- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
2 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Best trade:
6.69 USD
Worst trade:
-0.07 USD
Gross Profit:
12.29 USD (3 627 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.07 USD (33 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (12.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.36
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
174.57
Long Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
175.57
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
6.15 USD
Average Loss:
-0.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.22%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|2
|EURUSDm
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|7
|EURUSDm
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|3.3K
|EURUSDm
|279
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.69 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews