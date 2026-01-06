- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
10.26 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
76.86 USD (8 032 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (76.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.86 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.01%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
8.54 USD
Average Profit:
8.54 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (3.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|AUDCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|100
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.26 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 33
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 28
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 1
KW's 3rd Account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
1
100%
9
100%
100%
n/a
8.54
USD
USD
0%
1:100