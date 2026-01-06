- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
33 (86.84%)
Loss Trades:
5 (13.16%)
Best trade:
4.97 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
73.36 USD (7 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47.90 USD (4 786 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (30.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.98 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
20 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
18 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-9.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
25.46%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.29 USD
Maximal:
27.66 USD (24.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|25
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.97 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
scalping XauUsd
No reviews