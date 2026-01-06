The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.38 × 24 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.50 × 2 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.50 × 2 ICMarkets-MT5 0.83 × 6 VantageFX-Live 0.88 × 8 Darwinex-Live 1.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 1.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 1.50 × 2 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.23 × 1685 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 XM.COM-MT5 5.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Live02 6.00 × 1 RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 8.22 × 18 RoboForex-Pro 9.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 10.00 × 1