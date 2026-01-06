- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
6.62 AUD
Worst trade:
-927.25 AUD
Gross Profit:
20.22 AUD (1 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 632.19 AUD (292 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (20.22 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.22 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.87
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.15%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.01
Expected Payoff:
-326.50 AUD
Average Profit:
5.06 AUD
Average Loss:
-658.05 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 554.03 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 554.03 AUD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 632.03 AUD
Maximal:
2 632.03 AUD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.39% (2 632.03 AUD)
By Equity:
18.74% (11 229.72 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|8
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-2K
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|
|
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.62 AUD
Worst trade: -927 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.22 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 554.03 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.38 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.83 × 6
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.23 × 1685
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|8.22 × 18
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|10.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
57K
AUD
AUD
1
100%
8
50%
100%
0.00
-326.50
AUD
AUD
19%
1:500