The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-Demo 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live04 0.67 × 3 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.85 × 20 RoboForex-Prime 1.00 × 42 ICMarkets-Live05 1.00 × 2 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 1.35 × 34 LiteFinance-Classic.com 2.90 × 21 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 3.00 × 1 FXCL-Main2 3.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 3.41 × 56 RoboForex-ECN-2 4.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-8 6.50 × 2 OctaFX-Real9 7.00 × 23 Coinexx-Live 8.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro-2 8.00 × 5 GoMarkets-Real 1 8.25 × 4 RoboForex-Pro-5 8.59 × 17 CMCMarkets1-Europe 10.00 × 2 Just2Trade-Real 11.06 × 109 DooFintech-Live 5 13.00 × 2 GoMarkets-Demo 15.00 × 2 DooPrime-Live 3 18.20 × 15