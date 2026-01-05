- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Best trade:
4.19 USD
Worst trade:
-10.12 USD
Gross Profit:
16.12 USD (1 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.29 USD (4 090 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.15 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.28
Trading activity:
95.45%
Max deposit load:
9.31%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-1.57 USD
Average Profit:
3.22 USD
Average Loss:
-7.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.14 USD
Maximal:
30.29 USD (9.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.67% (30.29 USD)
By Equity:
9.51% (29.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|6
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|-27
|AUDNZD
|8
|EURCAD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-3.5K
|AUDNZD
|472
|EURCAD
|292

1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.85 × 20
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.35 × 34
|
LiteFinance-Classic.com
|2.90 × 21
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|3.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.41 × 56
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|6.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|7.00 × 23
|
Coinexx-Live
|8.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.00 × 5
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|8.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.59 × 17
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|10.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|11.06 × 109
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|13.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Demo
|15.00 × 2
|
DooPrime-Live 3
|18.20 × 15
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
289
USD
USD
1
100%
9
55%
95%
0.53
-1.57
USD
USD
10%
1:300