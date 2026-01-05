- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.22 USD (426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (4.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.22 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
104.50
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
105.50
Expected Payoff:
4.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.22 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|426
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.22 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.31 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29492
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews