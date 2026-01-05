SignalsSections
Leonid Arkhipov

Aurx EA

Leonid Arkhipov
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.22 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.22 USD (426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.04 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (4.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.22 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
104.50
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
105.50
Expected Payoff:
4.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.22 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 426
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.22 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.31 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29492
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
93 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 12:04
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 12:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 12:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
