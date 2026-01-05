- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
6.04 USD
Worst trade:
-3.60 USD
Gross Profit:
28.40 USD (4 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.38 USD (411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.96 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
6.53
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
6.48
Expected Payoff:
2.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.06 USD
Average Loss:
-2.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
3.68 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.71% (3.64 USD)
By Equity:
5.64% (29.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|6
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|EURCAD
|0
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|891
|GBPCAD
|428
|NZDUSD
|494
|USDJPY
|820
|EURCAD
|8
|GBPAUD
|588
|AUDNZD
|365
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.04 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.73 × 246
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.85 × 61
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.88 × 8
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.91 × 95
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|1.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.26 × 27
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.54 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.93 × 44
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 3
|
RealmsTech-Live
|2.46 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.57 × 21
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.77 × 1769
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|4.05 × 20
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.50 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.65 × 51
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
524
USD
USD
2
100%
9
77%
100%
6.48
2.67
USD
USD
6%
1:500