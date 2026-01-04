SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / JCvalueLong10
Hai Dong Zhang

JCvalueLong10

Hai Dong Zhang
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
MegaFusionGroupPty-Trade
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
51 (63.75%)
Loss Trades:
29 (36.25%)
Best trade:
341.00 USD
Worst trade:
-316.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 335.26 USD (27 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 257.02 USD (33 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (604.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.72 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
40 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
40 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
26.18 USD
Average Loss:
-43.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-467.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-467.64 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
572.66 USD
Maximal:
585.55 USD (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (5.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 78
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +341.00 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +604.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -467.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroupPty-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

致力于跑10年
No reviews
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register