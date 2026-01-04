- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
51 (63.75%)
Loss Trades:
29 (36.25%)
Best trade:
341.00 USD
Worst trade:
-316.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 335.26 USD (27 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 257.02 USD (33 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (604.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
604.72 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
40 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
40 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
26.18 USD
Average Loss:
-43.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-467.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-467.64 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
572.66 USD
Maximal:
585.55 USD (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (5.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|78
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +341.00 USD
Worst trade: -317 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +604.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -467.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroupPty-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
致力于跑10年
No reviews