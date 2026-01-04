- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
9.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
43.15 USD (1 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (43.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.15 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
194.48
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
18.68
Expected Payoff:
3.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.92 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
0.21 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUEUR+
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUEUR+
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUEUR+
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
