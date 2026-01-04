SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Triangular Arbitragen
Cheng-heng Chuang

Triangular Arbitragen

Cheng-heng Chuang
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
9.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
43.15 USD (1 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (43.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.15 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
194.48
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
18.68
Expected Payoff:
3.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.92 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
0.21 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUEUR+ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUEUR+ 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUEUR+ 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.04 12:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.04 12:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 12:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register