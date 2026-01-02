SignalsSections
Jiming Chen

GOLD HAPPY

Jiming Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 204%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
156 (80.82%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.17%)
Best trade:
29.69 USD
Worst trade:
-58.28 USD
Gross Profit:
713.49 USD (57 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179.54 USD (17 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (200.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.69 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
7.08%
Max deposit load:
17.17%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.16
Long Trades:
193 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.97
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
4.57 USD
Average Loss:
-4.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
165.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.28 USD (2.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.03% (58.28 USD)
By Equity:
10.19% (43.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 193
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 534
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 40K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.69 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +200.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.14 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 02:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 14:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 14:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 01:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD HAPPY
30 USD per month
204%
0
0
USD
535
USD
5
0%
193
80%
7%
3.97
2.77
USD
14%
1:400
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.