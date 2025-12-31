- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
17 (89.47%)
Loss Trades:
2 (10.53%)
Best trade:
22.15 USD
Worst trade:
-7.17 USD
Gross Profit:
118.64 USD (83 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.24 USD (849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (79.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.20
Long Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
8.96
Expected Payoff:
5.55 USD
Average Profit:
6.98 USD
Average Loss:
-6.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.71%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
7.42 USD (0.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|13
|XAUUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|60
|XAUUSD
|42
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|887
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.15 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.32 × 974
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.58 × 7480
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.95 × 121
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.33 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 16
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|5.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.20 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 34
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.63 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.17 × 23
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
