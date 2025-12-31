SignalsSections
Jocelio Teixeira Lima

Gratidao

Jocelio Teixeira Lima
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
17 (89.47%)
Loss Trades:
2 (10.53%)
Best trade:
22.15 USD
Worst trade:
-7.17 USD
Gross Profit:
118.64 USD (83 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.24 USD (849 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (79.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.20
Long Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
8.96
Expected Payoff:
5.55 USD
Average Profit:
6.98 USD
Average Loss:
-6.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.71%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
7.42 USD (0.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 13
XAUUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 60
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 887
XAUUSD 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.15 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
VTMarkets-Live
2.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 974
Tickmill-Live
2.58 × 7480
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.95 × 121
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.33 × 9
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.50 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
5.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.00 × 3
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
5.20 × 5
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 34
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.63 × 54
Exness-MT5Real6
5.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.17 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
23 more...
No reviews
2025.12.31 19:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 19:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
